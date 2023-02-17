By developing COVID-19 vaccines in record time, India has emerged as the ‘world’s pharmacy’, says Arif Mohd. Khan

February 17, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The vaccines for COVID-19 developed by Indian scientists and medical experts in record time had contributed to India’s emergence as the “world’s pharmacy”, claimed Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan.

Speaking after inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Khan said the COVID-19 vaccines developed by India had been trusted by the world. “We supplied vaccines and essential medicines to nearly 100 countries including the U.S. and European nations”, he said.

Drugs and pharmaceutical exports from India had recorded an increase of 103 per cent since 2013, he said adding that the country’s pharmaceutical industry was the third largest in the world, accounting for 20 per cent of the global exports of generic drugs.

While claiming that these achievements owed a lot to the institutions and centres that conducted cutting-edge research in drug discovery, Mr. Khan said the golden jubilee of JSS College of Pharmacy was being held at a time when India’s stature as colossus in the pharmaceutical sphere had been established and well-recognised.

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy, who presided over the function, said mutts and religious institutions in the State had contributed to Karnataka’s status as an educational centre.

Contending that government alone could not set up such a scale of infrastructure that was required for education in the State, Mr. Madhuswamy said a large number of professionals and skilled people had been produced by the educational institutions of these mutts.

He also said there was a need to set up a more colleges of pharmacy and other paramedical courses. “Till a few years ago, only medical colleges were being set up. But, over the last two years, we see that the demand for colleges of pharmacy and nursing had gone up”, he said.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Vice-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) Surinder Singh, Pro Chancellor B. Suresh and Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath were also present on the occasion.

JSS College of Pharmacy was established in the year 1973 by Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, the founding president of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, said a statement issued by the college, which offers a whole cross-section of Pharmacy programs viz. D Pharm, B Pharm, B Pharm (Practice), Pharm D, and M Pharm in ten specialisations, PhD and Residency programmes.

“From a humble beginning of 30 students in 1973, the college presently has 1,100 students, 54 teaching and 45 non-teaching staff members”, the statement added.