BWSSB to use Japanese tech to treat chemical wastewater in Peenya Industrial Area

April 16, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a step towards making Peenya Industrial Area more eco-friendly, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced plans to introduce advanced Japanese technology to treat chemical wastewater produced in the area.

BWSSB chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar visited Peenya Industrial Area with a representative from a Japanese technology firm to assess the current production of chemical wastewater and its impact on the environment on Tuesday.

Peenya Industrial Area, recognised as the largest industrial area in Asia, houses numerous industries that generate significant amounts of chemical wastewater. While some larger companies have their own Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs), a substantial number of small and micro-industries lack access to proper treatment systems. Consequently, untreated wastewater often pollutes local water bodies and groundwater.

To address these challenges, BWSSB plans to install a state-of-the-art mobile ETP in the industrial area. This innovative technology, sourced from Japan, will treat chemical wastewater at the industries’ doorstep, enabling them to reuse the treated water. This initiative is expected to reduce water costs and enhance production efficiency for the industries, ultimately lowering product prices for customers, according to BWSSB.

“By adopting the advanced technology, we aim to transform Peenya Industrial Area into the world’s leading eco-friendly industrial zone,” said Mr. Manohar. “This initiative will help in preventing water pollution and promote sustainable industrial practices.”

A technology exhibition is scheduled for April 23 to showcase the mobile ETP and its potential impact on the industrial area, he added.

