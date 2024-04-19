GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BWSSB to supply treated water for construction projects

April 19, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A van carrying treated water for non-potable purpose on Mysuru road in Bengaluru.

A van carrying treated water for non-potable purpose on Mysuru road in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

In a move aimed at addressing water needs of construction projects, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has declared its readiness to provide 10 MLD (million litres per day) of treated water to them. This initiative is set to benefit the construction sector, ensuring uninterrupted progress while promoting sustainable water usage practices.

During a meeting convened at the BWSSB headquarters, V. Ram Prasath Manohar, chairman of BWSSB, reiterated the board’s commitment to supplying high-quality treated water for construction purposes. He directed the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) to furnish a detailed report outlining the water demand required for ongoing construction activities.

Amar Mysore, president of CREDAI Bengaluru, expressed satisfaction with BWSSB’s proactive approach and commended the board for its efforts in facilitating continuous construction work amid water scarcity challenges. He lauded the initiative to provide treated water at affordable rates, while also highlighting the need for support in transportation and storage facilities at construction sites.

