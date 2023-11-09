HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BWSSB to prepare DPR on utilising additional Cauvery water

November 09, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will soon be preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on utilisation of the additional 6 tmcft of Cauvery water allocated for the drinking water needs of Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government has issued an order to utilise 24 tmcft of water as against 18 tmcft, which was being used earlier. The order was passed to implement the 2018 Supreme Court (SC) order that modified the Cauvery tribunal award of 2012, allowing Bengaluru to use 24 tmcft of Cauvery river water.

BWSSB Chairman N. Jayaram told The Hindu that the present infrastructure including the Cauvery Water Supply Stage V is only sufficient for the utilisation of 18 tmcft. After Stage V is completed, 110 villages and core areas of Bengaluru will use 18 tmcft but to avail the fresh allocation, new project should be planned. 

Mr. Jayaram further said many villages located adjacent to Bengaluru have been demanding Cauvery water and now with increased allocation, it may be possible to cater to their needs. On the other hand, the drinking water demand of the city will go up in the next 10 years. The fresh allocation has come as a boon to the fast growing Bengaluru which is also seeing increase in population. 

Mr. Jayaram said the BWSSB keeping in mind various factors like surge in demand in future and present need of adjacent villages will draft a DPR. A source in the BWSSB said Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar may soon direct the BWSSB to call tender to rope in a consultant to prepare the DPR. The DPR will be prepared after carrying out ground assessment, calculating the quantum of increase in demand in existing BWSSB supply areas and how many adjacent villages can be included for the new project. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.