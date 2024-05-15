GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BWSSB takes up registration drive as it prepares to supply water to 110 villages under Cauvery phase 5 

Published - May 15, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BWSSB officials led by Dr. V. Ram Prasad inspecting Cauvery 5th stage at Harohalli.

BWSSB officials led by Dr. V. Ram Prasad inspecting Cauvery 5th stage at Harohalli. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

As the work on Cauvery Stage V nears completion, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is preparing to supply water to the 110 villages which are covered under it. It has also instructed the officials to take up registration drives in the villages. 

“The work will be completed in a few weeks, and we will commence water supply after that. Prior to that, it is necessary to put in place the system for water supply and the process of registration for new connections,” said Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB 

He added, “Under Stage V, Bengaluru city will receive approximately 750 MLD (Million Litres per Day) of additional water. Hence, officials have been instructed to encourage everyone in the 110 villages to avail Cauvery water supply efficiently.” 

He also said that new registrations will bring in new revenue and help the Water Board to repay its loan and that is why it is fundamental for officials to go door-to-door for 15 days and encourage them to register for connection. 

Following complaints from the 110 villages about illegal water connections, the chairman asked the officials to convert these into legal connections and bring revenue to the Water Board. 

Stay for HC order 

While in April the High Court had declared the collection of Greater Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Project (GBWSSP) charges and the Beneficiary Capital Contribution (BCC) charges from residents and the commercial ventures respectively in areas newly added to the city as illegal.  

However, Mr. Manohar said that a stay has been brought on the order and the BWSSB will continue with the collection of these charges for new connections, as usual. 

