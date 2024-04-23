BWSSB sets May 7 deadline to regularise illegal sewage connections

April 23, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has set a deadline of May 7 for those who have taken illegal sewage connections to apply and regularise them.

All buildings have to take a drainage line from BWSSB and let the sewage generated into the dedicated line. Larger buildings need to install an in-situ Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and use treated water for non-potable purposes. “However, we have found that many are violating these norms and are illegally letting sewage into BWSSB’s lines. A survey to identify such buildings is underway. Meanwhile, we have also given a time window for such buildings to regularise their connections,” said V. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB.

After May 7 deadline, BWSSB has warned of stringent action against those who have illegal sewage connections in the city.

Not only that, BWSSB will also take action against those letting rainwater into manholes and underground drainage systems during the upcoming monsoon season, Mr. Manohar said.

Even as the city is still navigating a drinking water crisis, Mr. Manohar held a monsoon preparedness meeting on Tuesday. He directed officials to survey and identify points where rain water enters the sewage system and draw up an action plan to do interventions to prevent these. He also directed officials to carry out desilting of manholes and drainage lines wherever necessary.

“During rains, many manhole covers open up due to pressure. Such manholes need to be identified and pressure locking systems should be installed. Many people also remove the lids for the rain water to drain out. But this is dangerous. This may lead to pedestrian deaths and accidents. Also many people let rainwater into manholes. Rainwater has to be let into storm water drains or into rainwater harvesting pits and not into drains. Stringent action will be taken against those who let rain water into drains,” Mr. Manohar said.