BWSSB ropes in Toshiba to upgrade eight Sewage Treatment Plants

June 27, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has roped in Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited (Toshiba Water), a subsidiary of Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (TISS), for design, upgradation, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance services of three of its Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and for the upgradation and rehabilitation of five other STPs in Bengaluru.

The contract would comprise upgradation, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance services for Kadubeesanahalli STP, Mylasandra STP, and Doddabele STP and upgradation and rehabilitation for Yallamallappachetty STP, which has a treatment capacity of 15,000 m³ per day, Ulsoor STP (20,000 m³ per day), Bellandur STP (90,000 m³), Nagasandra STP (20,000 m³) and Rajacanal STP which has a capacity of 40,000 m³ per day.

Hiroaki Kobayashi, Chairperson and Managing Director, Toshiba Water, said, “After receiving the contract for T.K. Halli Water Treatment Plant in 2020, these are our second set of contracts with BWSSB. These are orders for upgradation, rehabilitation, including capacity augmentation, and operation and maintenance services across three sewage treatment plants and upgradation and rehabilitation across five STPs in Bengaluru.’‘

ADVERTISEMENT

Toshiba Water in a statement said the Silicon Valley of India comprised the Bengaluru core area, eight Urban Local Bodies, and 110 villages around the city. Rapid industrial development led to a growing increase in the City’s population and an unprecedented expansion of its urban area. Therefore, the most urgent issue was to improve the sanitation and water environment of these villages and help improve the quality of effluents, the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.