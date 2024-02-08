February 08, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

As work on Cauvery V stage is nearing completion, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has called for bids to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Cauvery VI stage, which will supply water to towns around Bengaluru apart from a few pockets on the outskirts of the city.

The VI stage will utilise around 6 tmcft of Cauvery river water annually, taking up the total utilisation by Bengaluru and surrounding areas to around 35 tmcft annually. BWSSB has mooted the VI stage project following a recent order by the Karnataka government to fully utilise water allotted for drinking in the Cauvery award.

Cauvery water for Bengaluru Cauvery water being supplied to Bengaluru now: 1,450 MLD, or around 19 tmcft annually Cauvery V stage to supply water to 110 newly-added villages Cauvery V stage to be commissioned by May 2024 Cauvery V stage will deliver 770 MLD, or around 10 tmcft annually Cauvery VI stage to supply water to towns around Bengaluru Cauvery VI stage to supply 500 MLD, or around 6 tmcft annually Total usage of Cauvery water after completion of VI stage: around 35 tmcft annually

Under the VI stage, water will be supplied to two new BDA layouts in Bengaluru — Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout — apart from towns around Bengaluru — Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Bidadi, Anekal, among others, sources said. A senior BWSSB official said that it has to be noted that only these towns will be supplied drinking water under this project, and not the entire taluk.

Some areas expected to get water under Cauvery VI stage

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Bengaluru

Dr. Shivarama Karanth Layout, Bengaluru

Nelamangala town

Devanahalli town

Hoskote town

Anekal town

Bidadi town

BWSSB intends to draw water from Shivanasamudra, in Malavalli taluk Mandya and take the water to Torekadanahalli, where the water will be processed and from there to other destinations via a pipeline, a senior official said.

BWSSB had issued a tender on February 6 for a consultancy to prepare the DPR of the project. The consultant will have to conduct a study, including Environment Impact Assessment, and finalise the alignment of the pipeline along with the cost. BWSSB has set the cost of preparing the DPR as ₹95 lakh. February 21 is the last date for submitting bids.

Sources in BWSSB said there were no discussions yet on the cost of the project, financing options and as to who will execute the project. Towns around the city that are supposed to get water under the VI stage are not under BWSSB jurisdiction.

Response for V stage yet to pick up

BWSSB is in the final stages of completing work on Cauvery V stage. BWSSB has committed itself to a trial run in April, and full commissioning of the supply line in May 2024. Under the V stage, 110 villages newly added to the city’s civic administration in 2008 will finally get piped water supply from Cauvery. The project was taken up at a cost of ₹5,500 crore with a loan from Japan Infrastructure Cooperation Agency (JICA).

However, of the targeted 3.5 lakh properties that will benefit from the Cauvery V stage, only 1.5 lakh property owners have paid the Beneficiary Contribution Charge (BCC) and Establishment of Tools and Plants (ETP) charge, and availed water connections.

“It is too early (to seek water connection). People will avail connections once we start supplying water,” a senior BWSSB official said.

There are many who had paid in 2019 and are still waiting for water supply, creating a trust deficit on whether BWSSB will supply water as per the latest deadline of May 2024. Meanwhile, many have also demanded that the ETP charge is hefty, and it should be abolished.

