BWSSB extends tap aerator deadline till April 7

Amid the prevailing water scarcity in Bengaluru, BWSSB has mandated the installation of aerators, aimed at water conservation, in all taps in public areas

March 30, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Saturday extended the deadline for mandatory tap aerators for bulk water users till April 7.

In the midst of the prevailing water scarcity in Bengaluru, BWSSB has mandated the installation of aerators, aimed at water conservation, in all taps in public areas. Additionally, the board has urged households to voluntarily adopt these measures as well.

On March 21, BWSSB granted establishments a ten-day window to install aerators, setting a deadline of March 31. However, in response to public requests for additional time, BWSSB Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar announced an extension of the deadline.

This regulation will apply to all taps designated for cleaning purposes, including those at handwash sinks, toilets, and taps intended for washing hands and feet in public areas such as malls, eateries, and offices.

In its statement issued on Saturday, BWSSB announced that those failing to install aerators on all public taps in the city by April 7 will face a ₹5,000 fine for the initial violation, coupled with a 50% reduction in water supply to their establishments. BWSSB clarified its authority to enforce water supply cuts under Section 53 of the BWSSB Act, 1964.

Meanwhile, BWSSB had announced earlier that individuals who install aerators and adopt other water conservation measures would receive a “green star rating”, similar to the rating system used for restaurants and apartments. Aerators will restrict the flow of water and help save up to 65% to 80% of water, BWSSB said in the release.

