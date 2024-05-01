BWSSB extends deadline for installation of aerators to May 7

May 01, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has extended the deadline to install aerators and flow restrictors for taps in commercial establishments to May 7.

The water board previously fixed April 30 as the last date for installations but extended it now due to public demand.

“We already have more than six lakh aerators installed in the city. Malls, commercial establishments, government offices, hotels, restaurants, apartments, and religious places should all install aerators by May 7. I have instructed the BWSSB officials to take action against those who would not have installed aerators and penalise from May 8,” said Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB, on Wednesday.

Health checkup for BWSSB staff

BWSSB has organised a free health checkup for its workers, including watermen, sanitary workers, drivers and other staff members during May. “BWSSB has tied up with many major hospitals for the same,” Mr. Manohar said.

