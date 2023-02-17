BSWML plans to establish 200 TPD-capacity coconut processing unit 

February 17, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

To process the city’s coconut waste, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. (BSWML) plans to establish a 200 tonnes per day (TPD) capacity unit at an estimated cost of ₹8.7 crore. According to BSWML officials, coconut waste comprises nearly 10% of biodegradable waste in the city.

“The biodegradation is slow, but the energy value in coconut is high, making it a great energy resource. Coconut waste cannot be disposed of through known methods of biogas and composting. Hence, we decided to set up a processing unit for coconuts,” an official added.

The civic body has two plants in Mahadevapura and Freedom Park, with 20 to 40 TPD capacity each. Through densification, organic coconut waste is converted into solid fuels called briquettes/pellets. “They can be used to substitute furnace oil, LPG, light diesel oil and other cooking fuels,” the official said.

The plant consists of a shredder and a compactor. Once the shells are shredded, they are fed into the compactor, turning them into cylindrical briquettes of 90 mm in diameter each. These can be cut into desired lengths and are highly sought after by factories and foundries that use boilers for combustion.

In 2015, after protests by Mandur residents, BBMP, under a public-private partnership, started two processing plants for discarded tender coconut shells. After years, the BSWML plans to set up similar plants where an agency will be selected to run the plant. The agency will have to set up the machinery and manage operations and maintenance of the plant.