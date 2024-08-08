BVB College in Bidar celebrates 103rd birth anniversary of Mahadevappa Rampure

BVB College in Bidar recently celebrated the 103rd birth anniversary of Mahadevappa Rampure, founder-president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES), under which the college functions.

The celebrations formally began with the lighting of the lamp and guests paying a floral tribute to Rampure.

Founder-director of Hi-Ideals Technologies Private Limited and Amplify-U Sachchidanand Chidre was the chief guest, while principal of BVB College Vithal Reddy presided over the event.

In his address, Mr. Chidre commended Rampure’s contribution to education in an impoverished and backward region. He expressed deep gratitude for being an alumnus of BVB College.

Mr. Chidre also expressed happiness for having been invited as a chief guest to the institution where he completed his education.

He congratulated students who have completed their internships in Digital Marketing and Web Technologies under Hi-Ideals Technologies Private Limited and Amplify-U in the first batch under the new National Education Policy 2020.

Several students then shared their experiences and gave feedback on the recently completed internships.

Vice-principal Anil Kumar Anadure spoke about the life and legacy of Rampure, highlighting his crucial role in establishing HKES that has made a profound impact on the region’s development.

Dr. Vithal Reddy, in his presidential speech, expressed deep gratitude towards the founder of the society and emphasised the transformative impact of Rampure’s vision on countless lives, acknowledging the institution’s role in producing prominent businessmen, government officers, political leaders, scientists, authors and more.

Mr. Chidre was felicitated on the occasion.

BVB PU College principal Deepa Raga, faculty members Renuka Malli, Sailaja Sidveer Pooja Mangalgi, Nagrani Palam and others were present.