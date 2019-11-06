B.V. Karanth Fellowship for Raghunandana

The first B.V. Karanth Fellowship, instituted by Ninasam Trust, has been awarded to S. Raghunandana, noted playwright, theatre director, and poet.

The fellowship allows for stay on the premises of B.V. Karanth Theatre Complex at Heggodu in Shivamogga district, with an honorarium of ₹1 lakh, to do creative work/writing for a month. Mr. Raghunandana said that a fellowship in the name of the late theatre legend Karanth is special as he was his teacher at the National School of Drama and later his colleague at Rangayana.

The theatre complex, which is part of Ninasam Theatre Institute, has a library with 26,000 books on theatre and culture. It has over 1,000 hours of audio-video material, catalogued, and classified. It is open for students, faculty, and research scholars. The fellowship aims to make further use of this facility for creation of scholarly works on theatre and arts.