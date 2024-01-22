ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman who ran law college found dead

January 22, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A businessman who was running a law college allegedly ended his life in Bagalagunte, North Bengaluru, on Sunday, according to the city police.

Ashok Havanur, a 42-year-old resident of Havanur Layout, took his own life at his residence. The police said that he ran a law college at Ramamurthy Nagar. “According to statements from his family, he had been avoiding proper communication with people for the last 15 days. On Sunday evening, at around 4 p.m., he was found dead in his room. As he had not come out from his room for long, family members attempted to open the door and discovered the body,” the police stated.

The police further stated that the motive behind the suicide remains unknown. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani number 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US