Businessman who ran law college found dead

January 22, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A businessman who was running a law college allegedly ended his life in Bagalagunte, North Bengaluru, on Sunday, according to the city police.

Ashok Havanur, a 42-year-old resident of Havanur Layout, took his own life at his residence. The police said that he ran a law college at Ramamurthy Nagar. “According to statements from his family, he had been avoiding proper communication with people for the last 15 days. On Sunday evening, at around 4 p.m., he was found dead in his room. As he had not come out from his room for long, family members attempted to open the door and discovered the body,” the police stated.

The police further stated that the motive behind the suicide remains unknown. A case has been registered.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani number 104 for help)

