Businessman shot dead

A 42-year-old businessman was shot dead near his house in Godutai Nagar in Kalaburagi on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Sunil S. Ranka.
He was from Rajasthan and had settled down in Kalaburagi a few years ago. He was doing business in roof tiles and also contracting work for false ceiling, suspended ceiling and plaster of Paris designs. He was staying in a rented house in the locality.
According to the police, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Sunil Ranka in front of his house at around 7.30 p.m. and fled from the scene.
Sunil Ranka, who suffered bullet injuries on his chest, was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last.
Police Commissioner N. Satish Kumar visited the spot.
The police, who are investigating the murder from all angles, are yet to ascertain the motive for the killing.
A case has been registered in the Ashok Nagar Police Station.
