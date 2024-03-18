Businessman shot at, wounded by his father-in-law

March 18, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

A 32-year-old businessman was wounded when his father-in-law, the police said, opened fire at him in Morab village near Raibag in Belagavi district on Monday.

Shantinath Alagur was admitted to hospital after 55-year-old Dhanapal Asangi shot at him after a quarrel over a piece of land escalated into a fight, the police said.

The land measures about half an acre, the police said. Alagur suffered a bullet wound in his stomach, the police added.

The revolver is licensed. A case has been registered in the Haroorgeri Police Station.