Karnataka

Businessman robbed

A businessman was allegedly robbed by a pedestrian whom he had offered to drop to his destination on his motorcycle. This incident took place at Mahadevpura on Saturday around 7 p.m.

Rohith Thapa, 30, hailing from Darjeeling, runs a momo shop at Sahakar Nagar. He was on his way to his friend’s house when a pedestrian sought to hitch a ride on the bike near K.R. Puram Railway Station. The man appealed to Thapa, and said that owing to the lockdown he was not able to find any transport. Thapa offered to drop him. After they rode a certain distance, the pillion rider got down but asked for Thapa’s mobile phone to call his friend who, he said, would come and pick him up.

He obliged, but minutes later four youths turned up at the spot. They brandished knives, forcefully took him to a deserted under-construction building, stabbed him in the arm, and robbed him of ₹7,000 in cash, mobile phone, and two gold rings.

In his complaint, Thapa has alleged that when he requested them to return the money, as he needed it to run the shop, they abused him. The Mahadevapura Police have registered a case and are on the hunt for the hitchhiker and his friends.

