Businessman robbed at apartment

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 18, 2022 20:43 IST

An armed biker robbed a businessman at the main gate of his apartment while the security guards looked on, in Kempapura Agrahara on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, Mahendra Kumar Mehta, 40, a resident of ETA apartment reached the main gate and was about to get in, when an unidentified man on bike confronted him. Before Mehta could react, the man threatened him and demanded that he handover the valuables. Mehta shouted for help and called the guards but they merely watched the situation unfold.

The man pulled out a kinfe from his pocket, threatened to stab Mehta, forcibly took ₹13,000 from his pocket and a copy of the Aadhaar card, and sped away.

Mehta later called his family to narrate the ordeal and approached the police to file a complaint. The police are now analyzing the CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the accused.

