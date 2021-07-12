Businessman murdered

Belagavi

12 July 2021 18:20 IST

Unidentified men killed a young man in Hubballi on Monday.

A city-based businessman, Abhishekgouda Patil, was knifed at Gopankoppa Cross Road in Hubballi in the early hours. His friends rushed the bleeding victim to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, but he did not survive. The victim was a relative of Ishwargouda Patil of the BJP’s district farmers wing.

Abshikeshgouda Patil had a long-standing enmity with a gang of youth from Sidram Nagar in Hubballi. His relatives have expressed the suspicion that this gang is involved in the fatal attack.

A case has been registered. Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Ramarajan visited the spot.