Karnataka

Businessman murdered

Unidentified men killed a young man in Hubballi on Monday.

A city-based businessman, Abhishekgouda Patil, was knifed at Gopankoppa Cross Road in Hubballi in the early hours. His friends rushed the bleeding victim to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, but he did not survive. The victim was a relative of Ishwargouda Patil of the BJP’s district farmers wing.

Abshikeshgouda Patil had a long-standing enmity with a gang of youth from Sidram Nagar in Hubballi. His relatives have expressed the suspicion that this gang is involved in the fatal attack.

A case has been registered. Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Ramarajan visited the spot.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2021 6:21:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/businessman-murdered/article35281649.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY