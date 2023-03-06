Businessman murdered by partner

March 06, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chandra Layout police’s investigations into the brutal murder of 43-year-old businessman at his house revealed that he was his 26-year-old partner who killed him to end the relationship as he wanted to get married .

The deceased Liyakath Ali Khan, owner of an advertisement and printing agency, was found hacked to death in his newly-built house at Nayandahalli around 2 a.m. on February 28. The accused, Ilyas Khan, 26, a labourer from JJ Nagar, and his gym partner, returned home and allegedly tried to end his own life.

Investigations revealed that Liyakath and Ilyas were in a relationship for the past two years. The deceased was married and had two children. Liyakath had also got married a second time but wanted to continue his relationship with Ilyas, whose parents were on the hunt for a bride and wanted him to get married. However, Liyakath had forced him to continue relationship, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the fateful day, Ilyas told Liyakath that he wanted to end the relationship. However, Liyakath did not listen to him. Enraged, Ilyas stabbed him repeatedly with a pair of scissors before hammering him to death and escaped. He reached home an told his parents that he was feeling unwell and went to his room. His parents later found him writhing in pain and rushed him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police who have analysed the deceased’s phone calls, stumbled upon the details and arrested Ilyas on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT