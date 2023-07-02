Businessman loses nearly ₹20,000 after sharing OTP

July 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The R.R. Nagar police have registered a case against an unknown person who posed as the customer care staff of a food delivery platform, got the OTP from a businessman after the delivery, and made away with ₹19,200 in two transactions last Sunday.

The victim, Jayaprakash B., realized the fraudulent transactions and raised the complaint with customer care, who assured him that the amount would be returned. But even after five days when they failed to do it, Mr. Jayaprakash approached R.R. Nagar police and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the unknown person, charging him under IT Act. Efforts are on to track down the accused based on the mobile phone number, a police officer, said .