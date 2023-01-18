ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman killed as BMTC bus knocks down his scooter

January 18, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old businessman was killed when a BMTC bus knocked his scooter down at Sumanahalli junction on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep Bagrecha, a native of Rajasthan settled in Sunkadakatte. According to the police, Kuldeep was heading home when the bus heading in the same direction knocked him down while taking a right turn at the junction.

Terming the death due to rash and negligent, a senior police officer said that the BMTC driver identified as Anandvelu heading to Sumanahalli bus depot veered right rashly and failed to notice Kuldeep.

As a result, the front wheel touched the scooter and he lost balance and came under the wheels. A severely injured Kuldeep was rushed to KC General hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Kamakshipalya traffic police arrested the driver and seized the bus for further investigation.

CONNECT WITH US