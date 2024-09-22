Businessman hacked to death in Uttara Kannada village

Unidentified men hacked a 56-year-old businessman to death and injured his wife in Hanakona of Uttara Kannada district on Sunday morning.

Vinayak Naik, who ran a business in Pune, had come to his native village to celebrate the annual fair in Sateri.

He was scheduled to return on Sunday. Five men entered his house at around 5 a.m. They chased him around the house and beat him up with swords and other weapons. He bled to death.

His wife, who tried to save him, suffered injuries on the head and limbs. She has been admitted to the District Hospital.

Investigators found a few weapons at the scene of the crime, the police said. A case was registered in Chittakula Police Station. Investigation is on.

