ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman found dead in charred car near Jainapur village in Chikkodi

Published - October 02, 2024 08:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The car and the body were found at a place off Sankeshwar-Jevargi State Highway in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district

The Hindu Bureau

A businessman from Chikkodi was found dead in his burnt car off the Sankeshwar-Jevargi State Highway in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Fairoz Badagavi, a resident of Mulla Plot in Chikkodi, was found dead in his completely burnt car on the outskirts of Jainapur village in Chikkodi taluk.

The body was found on the driver’s seat and the police suspected that the incident might have happened on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that none noticed the burning car on the busy State Highway has led to suspicion and the police are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A forensic team visited the site of the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Although it appeared that the car might have caught fire after an accident, the death seemed suspicious.

Chikkodi Police have said that they will conduct further investigation based on a complaint by the family members of the deceased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US