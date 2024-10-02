Businessman found dead in charred car near Jainapur village in Chikkodi

A businessman from Chikkodi was found dead in his burnt car off the Sankeshwar-Jevargi State Highway in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Fairoz Badagavi, a resident of Mulla Plot in Chikkodi, was found dead in his completely burnt car on the outskirts of Jainapur village in Chikkodi taluk.

The body was found on the driver’s seat and the police suspected that the incident might have happened on Tuesday night.

The fact that none noticed the burning car on the busy State Highway has led to suspicion and the police are investigating.

A forensic team visited the site of the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Although it appeared that the car might have caught fire after an accident, the death seemed suspicious.

Chikkodi Police have said that they will conduct further investigation based on a complaint by the family members of the deceased.