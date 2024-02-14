GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Businessman attacked by pit bulls, files police complaint

February 14, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old businessman has complained to the Varthur police against the tenants of his relative after two American pit bull terriers attacked him during his visit to the house on Tuesday.

The victim, Chandrashekhar B., had gone to his farmhouse to get tender coconuts plucked. According to him, the farmhouse is the joint property of him and his uncle. His uncle had rented out his share of the property to Srinivasa and Manish, who owned two American pit bull terriers.

Chandrashekhar, while visiting the farmhouse, asked them to tie the pets, but they left them unleashed. As a result, the two dogs attacked him biting him around 20 times, he said. He was rushed to a private hospital where he is under treatment.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Srinivasa and Munesh, charging them under Section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC for further investigations.

