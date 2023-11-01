Businessman arrested for running SUV over car dealer in Bengaluru

November 01, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Pulakeshinagar police have arrested a businessman who, along with his associates, allegedly killed a second-hand car dealer in a cold-blooded manner after he refused to withdraw the complaint filed against the businessman.

The murder was caught on a passerby’s mobile phone as the SUV chased a man who was trying to escape on SK Garden Road and later ran over him before speeding away on October 18.

Initially, the traffic police rushed to the spot and registered a hit-and-run case. However, after the deceased Syed Aghar’s friend Mujaheed approached the police and gave a statement, the case got a new angle.

A probe revealed that the deceased Syed Asghar was a second-hand car dealer and was in business with the accused. Ameen had purchased a car from Asghar but had not paid him ₹4 lakh. When the victim asked for his money back from the accused, they both got into a fight that escalated into physical violence. Asghar and his friend Mujaheed filed a case against the accused for physical assault at JC Nagar police station a few days before the murder .

The police summoned Ameen and questioned him before he was asked to appear again for a statement. Furious about this, Ameen confronted Asghar demanding withdrawal the case filed against him, but Asghar was adamant and refused outright and heckled him.

Unable to bear this, Ameen decided to kill him and knocked him down with his SUV and ran over to make sure that he is dead, said the police.

The police have arrested Ameen and his associate Nawaz for abetting the crime and efforts are on to track down others involved in the murder .

