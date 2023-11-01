HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Businessman arrested for running SUV over car dealer in Bengaluru

November 01, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulakeshinagar police have arrested a businessman who, along with his associates, allegedly killed a second-hand car dealer in a cold-blooded manner after he refused to withdraw the complaint filed against the businessman.

The murder was caught on a passerby’s mobile phone as the SUV chased a man who was trying to escape on SK Garden Road and later ran over him before speeding away on October 18.

Initially, the traffic police rushed to the spot and registered a hit-and-run case. However, after the deceased Syed Aghar’s friend Mujaheed approached the police and gave a statement, the case got a new angle.

A probe revealed that the deceased Syed Asghar was a second-hand car dealer and was in business with the accused. Ameen had purchased a car from Asghar but had not paid him ₹4 lakh. When the victim asked for his money back from the accused, they both got into a fight that escalated into physical violence. Asghar and his friend Mujaheed filed a case against the accused for physical assault at JC Nagar police station a few days before the murder .

The police summoned Ameen and questioned him before he was asked to appear again for a statement. Furious about this, Ameen confronted Asghar demanding withdrawal the case filed against him, but Asghar was adamant and refused outright and heckled him.

Unable to bear this, Ameen decided to kill him and knocked him down with his SUV and ran over to make sure that he is dead, said the police.

The police have arrested Ameen and his associate Nawaz for abetting the crime and efforts are on to track down others involved in the murder .

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / murder / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.