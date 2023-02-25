Car damaged after metal piece falls from metro station, alleges businessman

February 25, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

A city-based businessman complained to the Subramanya Nagar police that his car was damaged after a metal piece fell on it damaging the windshields near Yeshwanthpur metro station on Friday afternoon.

Ritesh alleged that he was passing through the metro station when a metal piece crashed on his windshield and damaged it. He later filed a complaint with the police alleging negligence on part of the metro officials for carrying out work without safety precautions. He demanded compensation for the damage.

However, when contacted by the police, metro officials clarified that they have not carried out any work in the station and denied any role in the accident. The police have gathered the CCTv footage and are verifying it.