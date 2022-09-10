‘Business tycoons increased wealth when poor were further impoverished during COVID-19’

Members of Communist Party of India taking out procession in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Criticising the State’s policies which helped the capitalist class to expand their business and increase their profits, Sati Sundaresh, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), said that big corporations increased their wealth, when the poor people were further impoverished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend of the corporate class. His policies are helping the big corporations to increase their wealth and impoverish the working masses. His government sells profitable public sector units to private players at throwaway prices. We, the working masses, don’t have any other way but to wage an uncompromising fight against the capitalist and their State,” Mr. Sundaresh said.

He was speaking at the 14th district conference of the CPI after inaugurating it at Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap in the city on Saturday.

Referring to Bilkis Bano case, Mr. Sundaresh criticised Mr. Modi for releasing the accused who had gang-raped Ms. Bano and murdered 14 members of her family during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots.

“When Mr. Modi was talking volumes about women’s power in his Independence Day speech, the criminals who had gang-raped a woman and murdered her entire family were released from jail. It shows what BJP means for women in the country,” Mr. Sundaresh said.

On the future course of action of the CPI, the leader said that the party would build a nationwide mass movement on the six basic issues concerning the country and its people.

“The national leadership would discuss and formulate the roadmap for the future struggles at the all-India party Congress scheduled to be held at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh next month,” Mr. Sundaresh said.

Earlier, journalist Sanatkumar Belagali, president of the reception committee formed for the event, hoisted the party flag and stressed the need for the unity of left and democratic forces to fight against the growing fascism in the country.

Earlier in the day, a procession of working masses with waving red-flags and banners was taken out from Super Market to the venue.