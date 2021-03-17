Business school helps FPO enter wholesale trade

In a first, the decennial foundation day celebrations of a business school will coincide with a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) setting up an office at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Yard at Amaragol in Hubballi to begin dealing in wholesale trade.

This FPO formed by a group of 25 farmers from Gamanagatti village is being mentored by Chetan Business School, which is celebrating its decennial foundation day on Friday.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Director of Chetan Business School Vishwanath Koravi said that CEO of National Rainfed Area Authority and Chairman of Committee on Doubling Farmers Income Ashok Dalwai would inaugurate the farmers firm at the APMC Yard before inaugurating the decennial celebrations.

He said that the FPO was being mentored by the business school in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of doubling farmers income.

“Hitherto, they were trading in only what they cultivated and now after obtaining licence to operate as wholesale dealer at the APMC Yard, they will be trading in other vegetables. They will not be taking commission from farmers but, at the same time, will ensure cheaper prices for customers,” he said.

Mr. Koravi said that Mr. Dalwai would deliver the keynote address at the decennial celebrations of the business school on its premises at Srinagar in Unakal, Hubballi, at 11 a.m.

He said that to mark the 10th anniversary, the business school has instituted the Chetan Shri Award and it has chosen businessman Vijay Sankeshwar for the award.

Professor Ramakanth Kulkarni and farmers of the FPO were present.