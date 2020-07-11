Business only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in twin cities

In the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in Dharwad district, traders and businessmen of Hubballi-Dharwad have decided to close shops at 5 p.m. from Monday till July 31.
They met under the aegis of Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and took the decision. According to the KCCI president, Mahendra Ladhad, shops would operate between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting from Monday.
The decision would be in force from Monday to Saturday and because of the Sunday lockdown there would be no commercial activities on Sunday.
In the meeting that was attended by former president of KCCI Shankranna Munavalli, present office-bearers including Ladhad, Vinay Javali, Siddeshwar Kammar and others, the participants felt that closing commercial activities early in the evening would help in reducing crowding in the market areas and thus act as a deterrent for spread of the pandemic.
The traders and businessmen have also decided to strictly take precautionary measures such as use of masks and sanitisers, thermal screening and social distancing. The decision was taken after consulting members of the various trade associations belonging to different sectors, Mr. Mahendra Ladhad said.
Meanwhile KCCI also arranged awareness programme on the precautionary measures to be taken by the traders and businessmen during this time of crisis. In a programme held on Friday, Shylendra Kumar from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) sensitised the participants on dos and don’ts of the fight against COVID-19.
