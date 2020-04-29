Business and civil work to resume today in Dharwad

Minister in-charge of Dharwad district Jagadish Shettar said that business activities, which have come to a standstill following lockdown, can resume in Dharwad on Thursday. However, Hubballi will continue to remain under lockdown.

Mr. Shettar, who chaired a meeting of officials here on Wednesday, said that Dharwad district, except Hubballi city, which has seven active COVID-19 cases will see several relaxations from lockdown for four days from Thursday. Farming, industry, construction, roadworks and commercial activities will be allowed in Dharwad city, all the taluk headquarters and rural areas for four days in a week on the condition that social distancing, cleanliness and provisions of Section 144 of Cr.PC are adhered to. The relaxations will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, he said. There are seven active cases of COVID-19 in Hubballi and the area in a three-kilometre radius of Mulla Oni and Azad Nagar has been declared containment zone. It has been decided that there will be no relaxation in the entire Hubballi city, he added.

In Dharwad city, the business establishments registered under the Shops and Establishment Act will be permitted to function from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Similarly, business will be as usual in Kalghatgi, Kundgol, Alnavar, Annigeri and Navalgund.

As per the decision, along with the supply of essential commodities and civil works by Public Works Department, National Highway, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, rural minor drinking water works, minor irrigation, MGNREGS and other infrastructure-related work will be allowed. All industries in the district, except in Hubballi, producing essential commodities and related to essential services will be allowed to start their units, in adherence with safety norms. They have to use only 50 % of their workforce and ensure that the workers are provided food, shelter and other facilities. The Joint Director of Industries will monitor these establishments.

He clarified that the ban on public transport, bars, restaurants, pubs, liquor outlets, shopping complex, cinemas, marriage halls and places of worship/prayer will continue. The administration will permit takeaway service from restaurants.

The lockdown is to save lives of the people and without the co-operation of the people, the purpose will be defeated. He appealed to the citizens to stay indoors and not to venture out unnecessarily, he said.