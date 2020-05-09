Buses for those from other southern States

In a relief to migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and those from other southern States stranded in Karnataka due to lockdown, the State government has permitted them to make use of the services of the State Road Transport Corporations to reach their places on “payment basis” with “relevant permission from competent authority.”

Those registered on Seva Sindhu portal can hire buses from the RTCs to neighbouring south States, sources said. A senior official of the State government said that the RTCs had been asked to provide such services based on demand by taking necessary precautions, including maintaining social distance and thermal screening. “There are trains operating and they are mainly for migrants from northern States. To those who are mainly from the southern States who intend to go to their native places, this move will be helpful as it provides them an official and alternate mode of transport,” the official said. A KSRTC official said that they were ready to provide such facilities and were charting out plans to operate inter-State buses mainly from Bengaluru and if demand arises from other parts of the State as well.

“We are trying to reach out to those who have already registered through Seva Sindhu portal. We will deploy buses to various destinations on demand basis from Monday,” the official said.

KSRTC is also mulling the possibilities of getting back people from Karnataka who are stranded in such destinations.