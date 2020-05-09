Karnataka

Buses for those from other southern States

The ones registered on Seva Sindhu portal can hire buses from the RTCs

In a relief to migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and those from other southern States stranded in Karnataka due to lockdown, the State government has permitted them to make use of the services of the State Road Transport Corporations to reach their places on “payment basis” with “relevant permission from competent authority.”

Those registered on Seva Sindhu portal can hire buses from the RTCs to neighbouring south States, sources said. A senior official of the State government said that the RTCs had been asked to provide such services based on demand by taking necessary precautions, including maintaining social distance and thermal screening. “There are trains operating and they are mainly for migrants from northern States. To those who are mainly from the southern States who intend to go to their native places, this move will be helpful as it provides them an official and alternate mode of transport,” the official said. A KSRTC official said that they were ready to provide such facilities and were charting out plans to operate inter-State buses mainly from Bengaluru and if demand arises from other parts of the State as well.

“We are trying to reach out to those who have already registered through Seva Sindhu portal. We will deploy buses to various destinations on demand basis from Monday,” the official said.

KSRTC is also mulling the possibilities of getting back people from Karnataka who are stranded in such destinations.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 10:50:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/buses-for-those-from-other-southern-states/article31546467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY