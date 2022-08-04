Karnataka

Buses allowed on Shiradi Ghat stretch during night

Special Correspondent Hassan August 04, 2022 20:06 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:06 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order allowing all kinds of passenger buses, including multi-axle Volvo, on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 during the night.

 As per the order issued on Thursday, passengers carrying buses both private and government, Rajahamsa, Airavata, Ambari, Dream Class Sleeper, Non-AC Sleeper, and multi-axle Volvo can travel between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The movement is restricted to single-lane in the problematic stretch.

The district administration had imposed restrictions on vehicular movement on the stretch owing to repeated landslips at Donigal. Mr. Girish said only buses would be allowed to travel on the stretch during the night and no other vehicles.

As per the previous order issued on July 21, light motor vehicles and ordinary buses were allowed on the road during the day. The police and officers of Transport Department have been instructed to manage the traffic.

