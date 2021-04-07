Bus strike to continue on Thursday too

Bengaluru

07 April 2021 17:39 IST

The striking RTC employees have announced that the bus strike will continue on Thursday and indefinitely till the State government fulfils their demand - implement the Sixth Pay Commission recommendation for their salaries.

The government that had ruled out any negotiations with the striking RTC employees softened its stand on Wednesday, with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appealing to workers to end the strike and come for talks. “The government has fulfilled eight out of nine of their demands and has also announced a 8% salary hike. In these tough times, it is wrong of them to go on an indefinite strike. We are ready to hold talks with them, let them end the strike and come for talks with the government”, he said, campaigning in Belagavi.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, honorary president, KSRTC Employees League, spearheading the strike held a press conference and announced the strike will continue on Thursday as intended. “We have never said we will not talk with the government. We are ready to hold talks with the government and that is the only way ahead. Whenever the Chief Minister calls, we will go for talks, but the strike will continue,” he said. When quizzed on the inconvenience caused to the commuters, he said it was the State government that has to answer that question.