Belagavi

24 June 2021 20:16 IST

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra will resume on Friday, with 50% occupancy.

NWKRTC, KSRTC and NEKRTC will run buses to and from various depots in the State to different cities and villages in Maharashtra, with 50% occupancy, officers said. NWKRTC has ensured vaccination of over 90% of its employees.

