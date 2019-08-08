Bus services to flood-hit areas cancelled

North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has cancelled buses to flood-hit towns and villages. There are no services to these areas due to landslips and flooding of roads.
Buses are being operated on routes that are not affected by floods. Once the rain subsides, bus services will be resumed, officers said.
Commuters can confirm routes from NWKRTC office on Ph: 7760991612 (Inquiry), 7760991613 (depot manager) and 7760991642 (reservation counter).
