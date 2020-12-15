Bus services resume in Mysuru as RTC strike ends

Operations to be restarted totally from today

Bus services resumed in Mysuru after a gap of four days after the indefinite strike by the KSRTC and other road transport corporations in support of their demands was called off following talks with the government.

However, the operations had been recommenced as per requirement and full-fledged services sticking to the daily schedules would resume from Tuesday onwards, the authorities said here.

KSRTC officials said the services resumed since morning but the number of trips went up only in the afternoon as passengers started pouring in to the mofussil bus-stand on learning that the services had begun.

The Sarige, Rajahamsa and Airavatha services to Bengaluru and other places resumed, bringing a sigh of relief to commuters who bore the brunt of the strike by the staff who demanded the government employee status among other demands.

On Sunday evening, when the buses were preparing to resume services following reports of the calling off the strike, the employees, however, decided to continue with the strike till all their demands were met. The leaders later announced that the strike would continue, forcing the staff here to continue with it.

Amidst the police security, services resumed on Monday morning in limited numbers. Firstly, the services to Bengaluru were resumed and subsequently to other places with the police escorting the vehicles till a distance to ensure they safely ferry the passengers after some incidents of stone throwing.

However, since afternoon, the number of trips went up as more employees returned to their respective duties. However, buses are being operated based on the number of passengers, a KSRTC official told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar visited the mofussil bus-stand on Monday to assess the situation and also spoke to the staff and the passengers. He told reporters that the staff should not have been carried away by the misinformation campaign as the government had taken measures in their favour. Despite the lockdown, the government paid salaries to the road transport corporation employees. Even today the corporations have not come out of the crisis and therefore the employees could have put forward their demands after the State was in position to handle such demands, he argued.

He took a dig at farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar for allegedly instigating the transport corporation employees and said he should focus on issues concerning farmers instead of meddling in the affairs of sectors in which he has no knowledge. “He (Chandrashekar) should not bring politics here. He should not have instigated the striking staff that affected the passengers in the times of COVID-19. The staff should have understood his intentions,” he said.