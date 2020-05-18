Bus services from Tuesday

Karnataka on Monday relaxed many lockdown norms by allowing government-run transport corporations and private bus operators to operate buses by fixing the passengers’ strength to 30 in a bus from Tuesday. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all passengers.

All non-AC buses would operate from Tuesday in all parts of the State except in containment zones. All four government-owned road transport corporations (RTCs) would ply buses. Trains too would run within the State.

Other services to be opened from Tuesday are: saloons and parks/gardens (7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m).

All autorickshaws (driver pus two passengers) and cabs (driver plus three passengers) are allowed to provide services. All street vendors are allowed to sell commodities during the day.

Metro rail services in Bengaluru, cinema halls, malls, gyms, and hotels will remain shut till May end.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday chaired a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials and informed presspersons that total lockdown would be enforced on Sundays. “Movement of people will not be allowed”, the Chief Minister said.

Buses and private vehicles would remain off the roads on Sundays. All business establishments and roadside shops too would remain closed on Sundays.

Noting that the Centre’s guidelines would be enforced till May 31, the Chief Minister said curfew will be imposed form 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Criminal cases will be registered against all those who violate lockdown norms, he warned.