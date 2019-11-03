Karnataka

Bus rams into lorry in Karnataka killing 3, injuring 13

The private bus (National Travels) was going from Belagavi to Bengaluru.

The injured have been shifted to Tumakuru district government hospital for treatment

Three killed and thirteen others sustained injuries after private bus rammed into moving lorry laden with soaps near Urukere on the outskirts of Tumakuru on Sunday.

The police are yet to identify the deceased and the injured have been shifted to Tumakuru district government hospital for treatment.

The private bus (National Travels) which was going from Belagavi to Bengaluru rammed into the moving lorry killing three persons including two passengers and injuring thirteen passengers around 7am.

The people are taking the boxes of soaps which have been strewn on NH48 due to the accident.

Private bus rammed into moving lorry laden with soaps.

