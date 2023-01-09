ADVERTISEMENT

Bus rallies to start from Belagavi, Chikkodi tomorrow

January 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

AICC secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will flag off bus yatra rallies in Belagavi and Chikkodi on Wednesday.

The first rally will be inaugurated at the Veera Soudha on Congress Road in Belagavi in the morning. The second will be launched at Auto Nagar in Belagavi in the evening and the third will be inaugurated in Chikkodi the same day.

Senior leaders D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Satish Jarkiholi, M.B. Patil and others will be present. Batches of leaders will tour all districts by bus and speak against the alleged failures of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State during the rally, said a release.

