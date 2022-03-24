Bus falls off road at Bababudangiri

Eight people suffered injuries when a private bus fell off the road at Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Among the injured, the condition of three is said to be critical. The driver lost control over the bus while negotiating a deep curve in a narrow stretch. The incident happened around 5 p.m, when the bus was returning to Chikkamagaluru town from Bababudangiri.

All the injured have been shifted to the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru. They are residents of the town.

Chikkamagaluru Rural Police have registered a case.