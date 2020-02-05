Karnataka

Bus driver suffers heart attack, dies on duty

more-in

He slams on the brakes stopping vehicle before breathing his last

A driver of a private bus who suffered a massive heart attack behind the wheels saved the lives of 31 passengers by slamming the brakes before he breathed his last near Shikaripur on Wednesday.

Kumar, aged 30, from Baganakatte village has been identified as the deceased.

Pvt. bus driver

He was working as a driver for a private bus that was plying daily from Shikaripur to Honnali.

On Wednesday, after the bus started from Shikaripur and reached Bendekatte Cross, he developed a chest pain.

Eye-witnesses to the incident said that unable to bear the pain he has pressed his left hand on the chest and operated the steering wheel with his right hand. To ensure the safety of the passengers, Kumar immediately applied the brakes. The bus slowed down and stopped after hitting a roadside tree.

No passenger was injured in the incident. After the vehicle stopped, the driver breathed his last on his seat.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 9:21:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bus-driver-suffers-heart-attack-dies-on-duty/article30744685.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY