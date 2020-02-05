Bus driver suffers heart attack, dies on duty

A driver of a private bus who suffered a massive heart attack behind the wheels saved the lives of 31 passengers by slamming the brakes before he breathed his last near Shikaripur on Wednesday.

Kumar, aged 30, from Baganakatte village has been identified as the deceased.

Pvt. bus driver

He was working as a driver for a private bus that was plying daily from Shikaripur to Honnali.

On Wednesday, after the bus started from Shikaripur and reached Bendekatte Cross, he developed a chest pain.

Eye-witnesses to the incident said that unable to bear the pain he has pressed his left hand on the chest and operated the steering wheel with his right hand. To ensure the safety of the passengers, Kumar immediately applied the brakes. The bus slowed down and stopped after hitting a roadside tree.

No passenger was injured in the incident. After the vehicle stopped, the driver breathed his last on his seat.