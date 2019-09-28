Bus driver killed, six injured in road accident in Hiriyuru

A driver of a KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) bus was killed on the spot and six passengers of the bus were injured after the bus collided with a lorry near Kapila Hatti of Hiriyuru taluk in the early hours of Friday.
The police gave the name of the deceased as Premanath (45) of Kalaburagi district. The bus was on its way from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru and the lorry was going towards Challakere.
The six injured were treated at a local hospital and were then shifted to Bengaluru.
Hiriyuru Police have registered a case. They have arrested lorry driver Shivanand of Kalaburagi district.
