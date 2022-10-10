Bus driver killed, 10 injured as bus overturns near Hubballi

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle after one of the tyres burst at Sherewad near Hubballi on October 10 morning

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 10, 2022 10:33 IST

A representational photo of a highway. The bus was going from Laxneshwar to Hubballi.

:

A bus driver was killed and 10 others were injured when a bus overturned at Sherewad near Hubballi on October 10.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after one of the tyres burst. The bus was going from Laxneshwar to Hubballi. The passengers included several students.

The driver Ravindra Bingi was stuck under the bus when the vehicle overturned and breathed his last at the spot.

Local residents, fire brigade and police personnel helped the trapped passengers out of the bus. Four injured passengers were rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. Six others, who suffered injuries, were initially treated at the government hospital in Kundagol before being sent to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

The other passengers, including students, were taken to Hubballi in another bus.

Hubballi Rural police have registered a case.

