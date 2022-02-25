Bus driver dies, 15 injured in road accident

A bus driver died and 15 students were injured when their bus skid off the road between Talikoti and Alamatti on Friday.

The mini bus skid off the road when the driver was trying to negotiate a curve, the police said.

Driver Davalsab Salavadagi (40) was killed on the spot. The students suffered minor injuries and were treated in hospitals in Talikoti town and Tamadaddi village.

The students are from the Government Higher Primary School at Chokaavi in Talikoti taluk.