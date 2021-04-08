Bus converted into mobile toilet for women in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

08 April 2021

It is a joint initiative by NEKRTC and SELCO Private Limited

North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) has, in collaboration with Bengaluru-based SELCO Private Limited, converted an old bus that was scrapped into a mobile rest room exclusively for women.

SELCO Private Limited has spent around ₹3 lakh for installing solar panels under the Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) scheme, while NEKRTC has spent around ₹6 lakh for designing the bus into a rest room.

In addition to Indian and western toilet facilities, the bus houses a dedicated lactation room, a screen presenting the status of cleanliness and a staff to assist users. The bus has a solar panel on top which produces 2000 kWh of solar power every year.

Chief Executive Officer of SELCO Private Limited Mohan Bhaskar Hegde told The Hindu on Thursday that the initiative is a small step to address the urgent problem of poor sanitation system in both rural and urban areas. The whole toilet is powered by solar energy. The cost of converting the scrap NEKRTC bus into a modern toilet is ₹9 lakh.

Identifying the need for mobile public toilets, SELCO has stepped in with a major initiative. While travelling long distances, men choose public spots to relieve themselves; however, women face difficulties to answer nature’s call. “We are giving serious thought to the idea of not only providing bus-toilet facilities in urban and rural areas but also ensure a bus-toilet facility at every 50 km on National Highways. This will help women, patients and the elderly with incontinence, Mr. Hegde added.

The project would bring awareness about the importance of empowering women through assistance with facilities for sanitation and hygiene.

The specially-designed mobile rest room will be soon pressed into service in Kalaburagi district. Mr. Hegde also thanked NEKRTC Managing Director Kurma Rao for inspiring them to show concern towards sanitation, health and hygiene and pursuing them to extend help for a better cause.